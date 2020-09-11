1/1
Huey James Dufrene
1934 - 2020
Huey James Dufrene, age 85, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Huey was born December 22, 1934 in Vacherie, LA to Edward and Mabel Dufrene of St. James Parish, LA. Huey granduated from LSU and was commissioned in the United States Air Force and discharged as a Captain. Once he left the Air Force he became a CPA and later on went on to own his own accounting firm. He loved the Western Square Dance Club and his club, The Bon Temp Rounders, which he was a cuer. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eloise Hebert Dufrene; son, Patrick James Dufrene; sister, Anne Babin (George); grandchildren, Lyndsay Parker (Jeffrey Jr.), Joe Dufrene and Jessica and Rachel Dufrene; great-grandchildren, Evie Eloise and Jeffrey III.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Lynn (Michele of Raleigh, NC) and Allen Dufrene (Sharon); brother, Edward Dufrene, Jr. and one sister Naomie Falcon.The Dufrene family would like to thank the nurses at Audubon Hospice and my special angel Eursla. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Audubon Hospice. A visitation for Huey will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815. The funeral service will occur Monday, September 14, 2020 beginning at 12:00 PM at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815. The entombment will immediately follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Greenoaksfunerals.com for the Dufrene family.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St Thomas More Catholic Church
SEP
14
Entombment
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
