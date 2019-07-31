Huey Joseph Guerin, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was 82 years old, a native and resident of New Roads, LA. Huey is a U.S. Navy Veteran. Huey worked at Popes Auto Parts for 10 years and retired from Lindsly's Auto Parts after 40 years. He will be remembered for his kind and loving personality, as well as his love for gardening and being outdoors. He is survived by his loving and beautiful wife of 57 years, Lois LeJeune Guerin; his daughter, Donna Guerin Jarreau (Anthony); his son, Huey Guerin Jr. (Shelia); his grandchildren: Jordan Jarreau (Jeray), Bradley Guerin (Brandee), and Amy Jarreau Sullivan (Conor); his great-grandchildren: Ena Jarreau, Hugh Jarreau, and Adaline Guerin; and his loving cat, "MiMi". He is preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses Guerin and Odile Olinde Guerin; his five brothers: Leroy Guerin, Norbert Guerin, Lawrence Guerin, Martin Guerin, and Henry Guerin; and his three sisters: Rena Guerin Ruiz, Eunice Guerin Hughes, and Doris Guerin LeJeune; and his loving dog, Beau. Services will be held at St. Mary's of False River Catholic Church on Friday, August 2nd from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow at False River Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest. Pallbearers will be Jordan Jarreau, Bradley Guerin, Conor Sullivan, Mike LeJeune, Sherlin LeJeune Jr., Steve Guerin, Kerry Wayne Guerin, and Ricky Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be Arthur Laurent Jr. and Barry Bizette. Special thanks to the care teams at Pointe Coupee General Hospital, Lane Memorial Hospital, and Our Lady of the Lady Hospital for providing excellent medical care and comfort to Huey and the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019