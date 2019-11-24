Huey M. Richardson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Huey M. Richardson.
Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Beech Groove Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Southern Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers

Huey M. Richardson passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Symetress Richardson; daughters, Tracy Augustus (Darrell), Latoya and Amber Richardson. Grandsons, Daidric Augustus and George Ramirez Jr; granddaughters, Daila Augustus, Aniyah and Tori Ramirez; Sister, Jacqueline Richardson Jack. Funeral Services will be held at Beech Groove Baptist Church at 10 am on November 27, 2019, with burial to follow in Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.