Huey M. Richardson passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Symetress Richardson; daughters, Tracy Augustus (Darrell), Latoya and Amber Richardson. Grandsons, Daidric Augustus and George Ramirez Jr; granddaughters, Daila Augustus, Aniyah and Tori Ramirez; Sister, Jacqueline Richardson Jack. Funeral Services will be held at Beech Groove Baptist Church at 10 am on November 27, 2019, with burial to follow in Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019