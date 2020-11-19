Huey P. "Tokem" Thomas, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 45 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00 a.m. to religious services at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his mother, Daisy Key; father, Huey Thomas, Sr.; 2 daughters, Tiajauna Buggage and Kyra Thomas; 1 son, Koby Thomas; 5 brothers, Janssin Fields, Legistine Key, Nigel Thomas, Kwan Thomas and Kentrell Jackson; 4 sisters, Jeraldine Powe Millien, Apollonia Key, Resheka Thomas and Kelcie Thomas; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lucille and Legistine Key, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Gertrude and Samuel Thomas, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.