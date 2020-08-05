Huey Paul Smith, 85, "Nookey" or "Smitty", a native of Simmesport, LA and a resident of Zachary, LA died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his loving companion, Paula Hyde; three daughers: Susan Crochet of Zachary; Helaine Smith of Denham Springs; Mary Scott of Walker; three sons: Kenny Smith of Pride; Bruce Smith and wife Pearl of Knoxville; Carl Smith and wife Shawna of Denham Springs; one brother, James "Jap" Smith of Simmesport; twelve grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Darrell "Hawk" Smith and three sisters. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was retired from Sears and East Baton Rouge City Parish. He served on the Baton Rouge City Police Reserve for over ten years. He enjoyed sharing his time and knowledge by volunteering to teach the Hunter Education program for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved family gatherings and spending time with his grand kids. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 8:30 am until funeral services at 10 am. Burial will be in the Louisiana National Cemetery. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.