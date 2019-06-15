Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Huey Pierce Long Alexander. View Sign Service Information Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 1576 Robin Street Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-774-0390 Send Flowers Obituary

Technical Sergeant Huey Pierce Long Alexander was born on October 21, 1934 to the late Rev. William M. and Everlean D. Alexander. He was a graduate of Southern University Laboratory High School. He was a member of Union Baptist Church. Technical Sergeant Huey Pierce Long Alexander entered into entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was an 84-year-old native of Saint Francisville, LA and a resident of Baker, LA. He joined the US Air Force in June 1955 as a Communications Specialist and he served tours in various locations; most notably: Thule AFB, Greenland; Incirlik AB, Turkey; Taipei AS, Taiwan; Ramstein AFB, Germany and RAF Alconbury, England. He was stationed one year in support of Vietnam War (1968-1969). He received the Bronze Star Medal which is a United States decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone. As a Communication Technician, his squadron in Vietnam was responsible for providing weather reports to six major Air Combat Wings. In support of their precision bombing missions, Huey retired from the US Air Force after 21 years of active duty service. Huey is survived by his children, US Army Sergeant Donald R. Alexander and US Air Force Captain Anthony B. Alexander; three sisters, Mrs. Lucille Goff, Ms. Dora Alexander and Dr. Rosa H. Williams; one brother, Johnson Alexander; four grandchildren, Adria M. Alexander, Anthony M. Alexander, and Micheal J. Alexander. Huey was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William M. and Everlean D. Alexander; four sisters, Lorena, Daisy Lee, Bessie and Elouise; six brothers, Carey, Samuel, Rev. Dr. Joseph P., Arry, Leonard R. Alexander and Rev. Dr. Lenn R. Alexander Sr.

