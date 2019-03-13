Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Huey Pierce Smith, a native of Amite and resident of Dutchtown, LA passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 77. Huey will be remembered for his love of family especially his grandchildren. His driving career was his life and he derived great joy from traveling across the country. Some of his favorite driving tours were with the Neville Brothers, Wayne Toups, Tab Benoit, Ugly Kid Joe and many more. He loved driving around the LSU Tigers and other local High Schools for their events. Huey loved working on his classic cars in his spare time with his best friend John Furlow. In retirement, Lois and Huey were able to drive together cross country for Gerry Lane Chevrolet and All Star for many years. We will remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Herman Rene; great-grandchild, Toby Newman Breaud and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Lois Kleinpeter Smith; 2 daughters, Theresa Smith Ezell (Mike) and Susan Smith Burgett (Jamie); aunts, Margaret Malnar, Doris Bankston, Lois Chadwick, Pearl Evans; grandchildren, Mark Alan Smith, Kathryn Yvonne Smith, Laura Marie Turner, Samantha Nicole Tayloe, Jesse Newman Breaud, Amanda Leigh Breaud and Holly Rene' Breaud and numerous great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The visitation will resume at Ourso Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a Funeral service at 11:00 am. The Burial will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery, Gonzales, LA. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and all the family and friends that took time to visit, offer their support and for the continual prayers.

