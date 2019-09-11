Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Huey Roberts Sr, a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend; passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 88. He went to work for Freeport Sulfur Company in 1952 and retired in April of 1991 as Plant Forman located at Garden Island Bay just below Venice, La. A resident of Plaquemine and a native of Wisner, La. He was honorably discharged as Corporal in 1952 from the US Army. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:30am to 12:30pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 1pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his sister, Ruby "Lois" Craig; brother, Shelly "Slim" Roberts; daughter, Patricia Ann Roberts; four sons, Huey A. Roberts Jr and wife Denise, William G. Roberts and fiancée Linda Favron, Gregory E. Roberts and wife Judy, and Kenneth W. Roberts and wife Donna; eight grandchildren, Billy, Travis, Drew, Chad and Noah Roberts, Michelle Roberts Parker, Danielle Roberts Patrick and Stephanie Roberts Soileau; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Blake, Liam, Lianna, Camryn, Sadie Grace, Grayson, Brock, Logan, Landon, Lucas, Cooper, Jase and Amelia James. Preceded in death by his wife, Gracie C. Blatter Roberts; grandchild, Cole Roberts; and parents, W. S. and Lottie McDaniel Roberts. Pallbearers will be Billy, Travis, Drew and Noah Roberts, Jerry Parker and Keith Day. Honorary pallbearer will be Murphy Blanchard. Huey loved to go fishing but most of all he enjoyed eating fried fish and was an avid gardener. He was a member of the American Legion Post 167. A special thanks to the nurses and staff on the third floor of the Heart and Vascular Critical Care Unit at OLOL especially Lauren, Kelvin, Kade and Eric. Also special thanks to our caregiver Mrs. Jacqueline Fields.

