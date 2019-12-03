Huey "Dick" Severio, 91, of Colyell, LA, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He retired after many years of service from the Carpenter's Union Local 1846. He was a hard worker and even after retirement, continued to work for several years, always providing for his family. Dick loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also loved his church, Colyell Baptist Church. But is true joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Colyell Community Cemetery. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Lillie "Polly" Severio; daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Ricky Taylor; grandchildren and their spouses, Eugene Jr. and Cyd Severio; and Trampas and Danielle Severio; great-grandchildren, Cody, Weston, Kade, and Addison; and sisters, Tiny McMorris and Bobbie Wascom; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Severio, Sr.; parents, Henry and Annie Severio; brothers, Rufus, Guy, O.D. and Jack Severio; and sisters, Thelma Wheat and June Zeigler. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019