Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Huey "Dick" Severio. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Colyell Baptist Church Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Colyell Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Colyell Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Huey "Dick" Severio, 91, of Colyell, LA, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He retired after many years of service from the Carpenter's Union Local 1846. He was a hard worker and even after retirement, continued to work for several years, always providing for his family. Dick loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also loved his church, Colyell Baptist Church. But is true joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Colyell Community Cemetery. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Lillie "Polly" Severio; daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Ricky Taylor; grandchildren and their spouses, Eugene Jr. and Cyd Severio; and Trampas and Danielle Severio; great-grandchildren, Cody, Weston, Kade, and Addison; and sisters, Tiny McMorris and Bobbie Wascom; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Severio, Sr.; parents, Henry and Annie Severio; brothers, Rufus, Guy, O.D. and Jack Severio; and sisters, Thelma Wheat and June Zeigler. Please share your condolences at Huey "Dick" Severio, 91, of Colyell, LA, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He retired after many years of service from the Carpenter's Union Local 1846. He was a hard worker and even after retirement, continued to work for several years, always providing for his family. Dick loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also loved his church, Colyell Baptist Church. But is true joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church, Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Colyell Community Cemetery. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Lillie "Polly" Severio; daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Ricky Taylor; grandchildren and their spouses, Eugene Jr. and Cyd Severio; and Trampas and Danielle Severio; great-grandchildren, Cody, Weston, Kade, and Addison; and sisters, Tiny McMorris and Bobbie Wascom; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Severio, Sr.; parents, Henry and Annie Severio; brothers, Rufus, Guy, O.D. and Jack Severio; and sisters, Thelma Wheat and June Zeigler. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close