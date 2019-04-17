Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh A Murray. View Sign

Hugh A Murray a native of Louisiana and resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, passed away on April 9th, 2019 at Louisiana Veterans Retirement Home at the age of 78. He was a 30-year employee of Ethyl Corporation and veteran of the US Army. He was kind and generous man to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his three grandchildren, son-in-law and his friends from work. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Hope Murray, his daughter Elizabeth Murray Cosnahan, his father Hugh Campbell Murray, and his mother Josephine Rachel Murray. He is survived by His grandson Dallas H. Arceneaux, grandson Harrison A. Cosnahan, granddaughter Isabel H. Cosnahan and son-in-law Mark A. Cosnahan. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Chapel on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 9:00 am-10:00 am. Funeral services will be on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019

Greenoaks Funeral Home

