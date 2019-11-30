A resident of Kentwood, LA, Hugh Edward McGehee Jr. passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born November 14, 1924 in East Fork, LA and was 95 years of age. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Kentwood and was a Mason at Kentwood Lodge #248. He served in World War II in the Atlantic and Pacific areas in the Merchant Marines. In his early years, he was a brick layer with his father and grandfather. In his later years, he worked as a service manager at auto dealerships. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jeanette Singleton McGehee, Kentwood; son, Allan McGehee and wife, Rhonda, Denham Springs; 4 grandchildren, Greta Swarts and husband, Skeeter, Denham Springs, Wade McGehee, Kentwood, Erica Sepulveda and husband, Todd, Spring, TX, and Derek McGehee and wife, Jen, Denham Springs; 8 great-grandchildren, Randi Swarts Smith and husband, Daniel, Toni Swarts, Jacob McGehee, Justyn McGehee, Kaitlin Sepulveda Gandy and husband, Robert, Kyle Sepulveda, Nicholas Sepulveda, and Landry McGehee; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Deacon and Zadok Smith and Easton and Braiyah Swarts. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Edward McGehee Sr. and Lena Day McGehee; son, Jerald Ray McGehee; daughter, Janet Kay McGehee. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM Monday, December 2, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Darryl Miller. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019