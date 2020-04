Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Hugh's life story with friends and family

Share Hugh's life story with friends and family

Hugh L. Etienne, a native of Donaldsonville, passed away on April 20, 2020 in Amite, LA at age 60. A private service will be held 11 AM on Friday, April 24, at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

Would you like to Send Flowers