Hugh Locke McLaurin, native of Alexandria and resident of Denham Springs, passed away December 28, 2019, at age 84. Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5 pm to 8 pm. Services will continue on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 9 am until Funeral service at 10 am in Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Park. He retired from DOW Chemical in 1995 after 37 years of service. Survived by his wife Linda Starnes McLaurin of Denham Springs; Sons,Phil mcLarin and wife Sheri of Gonzales and Bobby McLaurin of Prairieville; daughter, Patricia Bailey and husband David of Minden; grandchildren, Chase McLaurin and Ricardo Campus; Michael McLaurin and wife Lindi, Megan Badon and husband Ben, Blacke McLaurin amd wife Ashlynn, Seth Clemons and Laurin Clemons; one great-grand Easton McLaurin. He was a 1954 Graduate of Istrouma High School and attended Southeastern LA University and played football during their 1954 perfect 9-0 season.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019