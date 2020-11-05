Hugh Michael "Mike" Cannon a native of Columbia TN and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away in his home on September 23, 2020, at the age of 76. Mike graduated from Covington High School, LSU and LSU Law School. He is survived by his 3 children, Stacey Cannon Coffing (Dane), Melissa Cannon Cassis, Kool Michael Cannon all of Baton Rouge and 2 brothers Bruce Reeves Cannon (Rosemary) of Ponchatoula, LA and Scott Poag Cannon (Dona) of Covington, LA. He was the grandfather to Alesha Coffing, Nathaniel Coffing and Jasmine Coffing. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael Schoffner Cannon and Sarah Poag Cannon. Mike served as Clerk of Court of East Baton Rouge Parish for almost 4 terms. During his tenure as clerk, before it was popular, Mike showed his caring by opening doors of employment for many people, especially for minorities and those with special needs. He diligently microfilmed all documents to archival standards, restored the West Florida Parish records, some of the earliest recorded documents in our parish and he computerized indexes. He showed his dedication to public service by increasing office hours, allowed limited filing and research services in Baker, instituted a Public Service department dedicated to assisting the public and he opened a fully functioning branch office in southeast Baton Rouge. He was also the publisher of the Shopper, Cannon's Comptran and the Daily Legal News. The family would like to thank Mike's caregivers for all they have done for him. A special thanks to Ms. Eva, Ms. Dimitri and Ms. Stacy. There will be a private family service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store