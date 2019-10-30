Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh R. Means. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hugh R. Means, 67, passed away October 25, 2019, at his residence in Walker. He was born on January 8, 1952, in Baton Rouge, La., to Hugh C. and Ruth S. Means. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1969 where he served as a manager for the school's athletic teams. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and graduated from LSU in 1973. He began working for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Adult Probation and Parole in 1974. He became a supervisor at the Baton Rouge District Office in 1987 and retired in 1999. He returned to the Baton Rouge District office and worked part-time from 2002 until 2005. Hugh was a devout Christian, an ardent patriot, and a loyal Dufrocq Elementary School Duck , Baton Rouge High School Bulldog, and LSU Tiger. His parents encouraged Hugh and his sisters to begin collections of something they treasured early in life to make the family's trips to antique stores (one of his father's favorite pastimes) more enjoyable for all. Since he was a devoted fan of The Dodgers, his collectible of choice was baseball cards. As an adult, his choice of cards was those that came 52 to a deck with a carousel of chips. His knowledge of world and American history was epic, and he was practically encyclopedic when it came to musical groups, such as The Band, The Rolling Stones, and singers of the 60s through the 90s. He moved to Walker to be near his older son's family following the loss of his home in the 2016 flood. He is survived by his two sons and their families, Nathan and Cheryl Means and grandsons Brandon and Dylan Means of Watson, and TSgt. Colby Means USAF and wife Heather Tibolla-Means, who are stationed in Japan. He is also survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, May Belle Vecera of Austin, Texas, and Camille and David Cassidy of Baton Rouge; and a niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and their families: Carter and Kelli Vecera and sons Paul and John of Austin; Thomas and Rani Vecera of Melbourne, Australia; Tyler H. Smith and Betsy Uschkrat and daughter Amelia of Diamondhead, Miss.; Dr. Erin and Felix Thibault and children, Stewart and Lillian, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Chandler Smith and Brian Reynolds of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Cherry M. Davis, and two brothers-in-law Frank P. Vecera and Harold P. Jeansonne. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday, November 2, at Maranatha Fellowship Church of God, 1433 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge. The service, conducted by Bishop Jacob Douglas, will be at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Hugh R. 