Hugo Hernandez departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 51, a native of Monterrey, Mexico and a resident of Napoleonville, LA. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, Napoleonville, LA at 3:00pm. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.