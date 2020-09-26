Hulan Edward Rutland, born in Baton Rouge and Resident of St. Amant, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 79. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and could often be found watching LSU Football or sitting on his porch watching the Diversion Canal flow by. Hulan is survived by his loving wife, Jonice Watts Rutland; son, Shawn Ducharme and wife, Jill; step daughters, Glynnis Perkins and husband, Joseph and Susan Carpenter; grandchildren Dylan and Jade Ducharme; step grandchildren, Trent and Jonathan Threeton, Nicole and Julie Perkins; sister, Brenda Williams and husband, Pete; brother, James "Pepper" Rutland and wife, Connie as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.E. and Bertie Rutland; sister, Carole Schroeder. A graveside service will take place on Monday, September 28, 2020 at New River United Methodist Church Cemetery at 11 am. Johnnie Watts, Jonathan Threeton, Joseph Perkins, Sam Kimbrough, Leland Kilpatrick and Michael Rutland will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank Lifesource Hospice for their kind compassion and care. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home (https://lumcfs.org/
). To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com
. Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.