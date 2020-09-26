1/1
Hulan Edward Rutland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hulan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hulan Edward Rutland, born in Baton Rouge and Resident of St. Amant, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 79. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and could often be found watching LSU Football or sitting on his porch watching the Diversion Canal flow by. Hulan is survived by his loving wife, Jonice Watts Rutland; son, Shawn Ducharme and wife, Jill; step daughters, Glynnis Perkins and husband, Joseph and Susan Carpenter; grandchildren Dylan and Jade Ducharme; step grandchildren, Trent and Jonathan Threeton, Nicole and Julie Perkins; sister, Brenda Williams and husband, Pete; brother, James "Pepper" Rutland and wife, Connie as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.E. and Bertie Rutland; sister, Carole Schroeder. A graveside service will take place on Monday, September 28, 2020 at New River United Methodist Church Cemetery at 11 am. Johnnie Watts, Jonathan Threeton, Joseph Perkins, Sam Kimbrough, Leland Kilpatrick and Michael Rutland will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank Lifesource Hospice for their kind compassion and care. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home (https://lumcfs.org/). To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New River United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved