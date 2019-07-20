Humphrey Robert Poche (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear this rip. "
    - Emma Roccaforte
  • "You'll be missed, old friend."
    - Vicky Farmer
  • "I'm glad I got to see you once again these past 2 years,..."
    - Vicky Farmer
Service Information
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA
70071
(225)-869-0000
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
Obituary
Humphrey Robert Poche, born on December 10th, 1957 passed away on July 12th, 2019 at the age of 61. He was a native of Gramercy, LA and a resident of St. Amant, LA. He is survived by his son, Beau Poche; father, Ned Poche, Sr.; brothers, Daniel Poche and Kevin Poche (Kim) and one sister, Patsy Snyder (George). Humphrey was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth B. Poche and two brothers, Ned J. Poche, Jr. and Jody Poche. A Memorial Service will be held in his memory on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 23, 2019
