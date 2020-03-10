Hunter Blake Burns, born in Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 at 12:03 am in Bradenton, FL. at the age of 22 as a result of an automobile accident. Hunter is survived by his mother, Christina Defilippo of Sarasota, FL; father, Rocky Burns of Prairieville, LA.; Stepfather, Michael Defilippo of Sarasota, FL. and Stepmother, Pamela Burns of Prairieville, LA.; brothers, Rocky Burns Jr. and girlfriend, Harley Smith of Prairieville, LA. and Zach Burns and fiancé, Morgan Silvey of Gonzales, LA.; grandparents, David and Belinda Champton of Gonzales, LA. and Yancie and Gordon Defilippo of Crystal River, FL; great grandmother, Tilda Ann "Beek" Chauvin of Gonzales, LA.. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Burns Sr. and Dixie Gayle Diez; great grandparents, Charles and Patricia Cheney, and Phillip Chauvin. A Memorial gathering will be held at Ourso Funeral Home-13533 Airline Hwy.- Gonzales, LA.70737 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 pm until a memorial service to celebrate Hunter's life at 7:30 pm. A memorial service was held prior in Sarasota, FL at Bayside East Campus (8200 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL 34241) on Friday, March 7, 2020 at 10 am. Hunter loved to work with special needs children. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to The Tim Tebow Foundation – A Night to Shine at www.support.timtebowfoundation.org. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020