""The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for Thou art with Thy rod; Thy staff, and me they comfort me; Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; Thou anointest my head with oil, my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."" Psalm 23:1-6. Hunter Louis Lambert was born on May 13, 1991 in Baton Rouge, LA at Woman's Hospital to his loving mother, Jessica Lambert of Prairieville. He passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his newly built home in Sorrento, LA on the old Lambert Homestead. Hunter was a devout Catholic. He loved Jesus Christ, his heavenly father. His favorite scripture passage was the 23rd Psalm. As a boy, Hunter attended St. Theresa of Avila Catholic School in Gonzales and later Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and graduated from Dutchtown High School in 2009. Hunter attended Baton Rouge Community College and later University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he studied residential construction. He returned to Prairieville in 2016 and received his LA State Residential Builder's License. He was a member of the Louisiana Home Builder's Association. He loved deer hunting and was an avid sportsman. He scored a 13 point buck when he was 12 years old. He was an accomplished basketball player and a low handicapped golfer. Hunter's grandfather, Louis Lambert was his best friend and hero. Hunter and his grandfather were great LSU Tiger fans, following football, baseball, basketball, and other LSU sports. Hunter is survived by his beloved son, Hayze Jameson Louis Lambert, who was his pride and joy; loving mother, Jessica Lambert; father, Jeff Harris and wife, Robin; mother of his child, Siera Williams; maternal grandparents, Louis and Mary Lambert; paternal grandparents, Louis and Marguerite Harris; uncles, John Lambert and wife, Brandi, Michael Lambert; special cousins, Kaleb and Alexander Lambert; half-brother, Cole Harris; great uncles and aunts, Billy and Frances Lambert, Dana and Gerald Sparacino, Scott and Phyllis Smith, Gregory Smith, Nancy Cornelius, Matt and Ann Smith, David and Candi Smith, Cleveland Marchand, Marshall and Ann Harris, as well as numerous other family members. Hunter was preceded in death by his great aunts, Diane Marchand, Judy Sonnier and Henry Plaisance great-grandparents, Velpeau and Gertrude Smith and Louis Lambert, Sr. and Roberta Susan Richardson Lambert. A private funeral service celebrated by Fr. Phil Spano and Rev. Rodney Wood will be held at a later date. The burial will take place at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hunter Lambert Scholarship Fund at River Parish Community College for Pre-Law students. Hunter will be deeply missed by his family and friends. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.
Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.