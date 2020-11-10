1/1
Hussni Mohammed Momani
1950 - 2020
Hussni Mohammed Momani passed away at his home in Baton Rouge on October 13, 2020. He was born September 8, 1950 in his native country, Jordan. He lived there with his family until he turned 18, when he came to the United States to train with the United States Air Force. He returned to Jordan to complete his military obligation; afterwards he came back to the United States to study. He lived in Chicago for many years, married, raised his family and worked as a project manager for Video Jet. He later moved to Louisiana where he worked for Lowe's and retired. Hussni is survived by sons Jamal Hussni Momani (Anna), Jeffrey Mohammed Momani and Rory Charles Craig, grandsons Jordan Momani and Madison Momani. He is also survived by his Louisiana family, Kimberly Fitz-Patrick Breland, Amy Sloggie Crain (Scott), Lillian Paige Coston and Cameron Michael Crain; Lauren Ruth Sloggie Winters (Brian), Keara Raine Field and Brian David Winters Jr. A memorial service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:00am, with visitation beginning at 10:00am. The service will be conducted by Don Mahan.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
