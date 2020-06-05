Ida Bell Stewart passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 98. Survived by her son Francis Michael Stewart; daughter-in-law Martha; siblings Lexie Prince Sullivan, Beverly Prince Vernon, and Albert Prince, Jr.; and sister-in-law Martha Prince; grandchildren, Todd, Kelly, Amy, Kim, Brandy and Lexie; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Albert Prince Sr. and Hattie Jarrell Prince who helped raise Michael and Grant while their Dad served twice in the military; husband, Julius Elwood "Red" Stewart, son, Virgil Grant Stewart who died in Vietnam conflict, and daughter-in-law, Judy Bond Stewart Sweeney. Bell proudly called herself a homemaker and cherished her role as sister, wife, mother, and most of all grandmother to all those who called her "Granny". "Miss Bell" taught kindergarten for many years at Faith Baptist Church and Brownfields Elementary. She was a long time member of Foster Road Baptist Church, then Sherwood Baptist Church (now Living Hope Fellowship in Sherwood), after moving from her neighborhood in Brownfields. She enjoyed growing flowers, pouring and painting ceramics (she called it "playing in the mud"), painting porcelain pieces, doll making, sewing, going to church and cooking for all those she loved and invited to her home. She spent a lot of hours teaching the young ones hot to sew, paint ceramics, bait a hook, make craft projects, and getting down on the floor with the little ones to play. Private graveside services were held at Henleyfield Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home, Picayune, MS. She will be greatly missed by family and friends who loved her dearly. A Celebration of Life for Ida Bell Prince Stewart will be held at a later date. Obituary and Register Book can be found on www.mcdonaldfh.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.