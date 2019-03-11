Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Belle Williams. View Sign

Ida Belle Williams a native of Lafayette and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at the age of 85. She was longstanding member of Bethany Baptist of Baywood in Clinton, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her husband Virgil E. Williams; her parents; children Irie Williams, Shirley Marson, and Susan Babin; and her brother Paul Merville Prejean. She is survived by her youngest daughter Sharon Holtrop; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Wednesday March 13,2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard, beginning at 10 am until a service at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Sharon Holtrop ,22816 Jim Price Road, Greenwell Springs, Louisiana 70739, to offset burial expenses.