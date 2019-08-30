Ida D Caves (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Church
12353 Ena St
Erwinville, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
First Church
12353 Ena St
Erwinville, LA
Obituary
Ida D Caves born June 04, 1930, entered her eternal reward August 27, 2019 at the age of 89, She is preceded in death by her Parents Linzie and Lois Marchbanks, Sister Reba Passman, 2 Brothers, and Son Paul Caves. She is survived by 1 Niece Susan Goodrich, 2 Nephews Joseph Passman and William Passman, along with a host of church family and friends. Visitation Saturday August 31, 2019 12:00noon until Service at 1:00pm at First Church, 12353 Ena St, Erwinville, LA 70726. Interment in Greenoaks Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
