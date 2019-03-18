Tootie, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend; passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, George Guidry, Jr.; children, George Guidry, III, Ken Guidry, and Kay Guidry Haddad; grandchildren, Stephen Haddad and wife Sarabeth, and Dr. Ashley Haddad Noriea; great granddaughter, Eponine Haddad; sister in law, Bootsie Dupont; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eudora LeBlanc Dupont; siblings, Donald Dupont, Louis C Dupont, Leah Dupont Loubiere, Barbara Jean Dupont Lavergne; and son in law, Michael Haddad. Tooties passion was cooking for her family and friends and her flower garden. Special thanks to close friends, Billy and Dianne Bujol, Timmy and Lisa Francise, Sue Loubiere, Robbie and Susan Dupont, Elizabeth Dickerson, her sitters Beverly, Gayle and Gertie, and her nurse Kellie Dupont Shearer for their loving care. Also special thanks to everyone who has prayed for and supported our family in our time of need. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 12pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
