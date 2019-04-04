Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Lou Messer "Mimi" Moreau. View Sign

Ida Lou Messer Moreau, "Mimi", 70, a lifelong resident of Ethel, LA, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Mimi lived for her family and never saw faults, only hearts. She was a nurse for over 30 years in East Feliciana Parish and loved her friends she made at Clinton Infirmary, Feliciana Home Health and Villa State Hospital. There will be a visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Redwood Baptist Church in Slaughter, LA from 10am until funeral services at 1:30pm, conducted by Rev. Ron Aguilard. She is survived by two daughters, Katie Marie Moreau Corban of Ethel; Alice Victoria Bryan and spouse Chris Allen of Glynn, LA; two sons: Joseph "Jody" Moreau and wife Dawn of Ethel, LA; Broderick Bryan of Denham Springs; one brother, Glen Messer and wife Bobbie of Ethel; nine grandchildren: Jenifer, Dalton, Katelyn, Autumn, Alannah, Ian, Jasmine, Tyler, Saber, Presley, and Zeppelin; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Elton Lee Messer, sister in law Jenny Messer, and great-grandchild Madilynn Duncan. Pallbearers will be Bobby Dale Castello, Glen Messer, Colton Messer, Dalton Corban, Tyler Archuleta, Zeppelin Allen, and Ian Moreau. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Castello and Larry Castello. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lane Regional Medical Center and our friends at Charlet Funeral Home for their care.

4230 High Street

Zachary , LA 70791

