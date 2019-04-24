Ida Louise Aucoin, 60, of New Roads, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the early hours of the morning, after battling cancer for over eight years. Micah 6:8 He has told you, oh man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God? Per Ida's wishes, no services will be held. Ida was born in New Roads, Louisiana on September 16, 1958. She graduated from Jackson High School. Ida worked as a financial adviser for RBC/Liberty Life where she enjoyed meeting new people and helping them successfully plan for their futures. She enjoyed gardening and traveling but mostly spending time with her granddaughters. Ida is survived by her only daughter, Ashley Edwards, son in law, Mika Edwards, granddaughters, Autumn and Alaina Edwards, sisters, Joyce Dousay (Alvin), Gloria Leggett (Frank), and Julia Stentz(Lynn), and other family and friends. Ida is preceded in death by her parents, UJ Aucoin and Jeanette Landry Aucoin, siblings, Mary Alice Chustz, Atlas Aucoin, Jean Chauvin and Kelly Aucoin. The family of Ida Aucoin wishes to thank Dr. Kellie Schmeeckle and her staff, Dr. Brian LeBlanc, the nurses and staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, The staff at Pointe Coupee Home-bound and Hospice, as well as the staff at Pointe Coupee General Hospital. The care she received over the years was outstanding; the kindness and compassion will always be remembered.