Ida M. Johnson entered into eternal rest at St. Clare Manor on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was an 85-year-old native of Baton Rouge; a graduate of McKinley High School and Baton Rouge Business College; and also retired from E.B.R. City Government Social Services Division in 2008. Visitation at Star of Bethlehem B.C., 6274 Scenic Hwy., Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Malcolm Combs; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Willie L. Dixon, Sr. (Linda), Alvin R. Jackson (Tonja) and Jewell Johnson (Jerald), all of Baton Rouge; stepmother, Fellice Wilson; siblings, Eva M., Louise, Dallas (April) and Jerome Wilson and Delores Pate, all of Atlanta, Georgia; aunt, Margarite Judson, Zachary, Louisiana; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her children, Lawrence Junel and Janice F. Jackson; grandson, DeMarcus Jackson. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
