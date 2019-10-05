Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida M. Lorena. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ida M. Lorena, our beloved matriarch has fought the good fight, has finished her race and has kept the faith. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 4, 2019 at 89 years of age. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who lived life for God, family and others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. One of her greatest joys was being surrounded by her family. She loved cooking and baking for them. She was a wonderful storyteller to her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Monday, October 7, at First Pentecostal Church, 2828 Jones Creek Road. Visitation will resume at the church Tuesday, October 8, 10 AM until going home service at 11 AM. Interment at Resthaven Garden of Memory following the service. Pallbearers will be Dr. Edward Hernandez, Jeffrey Hernandez, Brian McMillan, Lee Michael Lorena, Nicholas Lorena, and Van Lorena. Ida is survived by daughters, Sandra Lambert and husband Lee, Janet McMillan and husband Ed, and Gwendolyn Lorena; sons Tony Lorena Jr. and wife Janet, and Van Lorena; 4 siblings; nine grandchildren, Dr. Edward Hernandez Jr. and wife Kristin, Jeffrey Hernandez and wife Amy, Christy Theriot and husband Brent, Brian McMillan and wife Shonte', Lee Michael Lorena, Nicholas Lorena and wife Stefanie, Natalie Lorena, Sarah Vorhies and husband Justin, Loren Stanton and husband Mark; sixteen great grandchildren, Nathan, Anna, Evan, Ellie, Brody and Grant Hernandez; Kaitlyn and Amanda Theriot; Elijah and Caleb McMillan; Ally and Amelia Lorena; Lillian, Judah and Evangeline Vorhies; and Rand Stanton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Tony Lorena; parents and 7 siblings. Many thanks to all of her wonderful caregivers at Sunrise Assisted Living for their love and tender care of her for over a year, and St. Joseph Hospice for their loving care as well.

