Ida Mae Argrave LeBlanc, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her granddaughter's home in Prairieville, LA. A resident of St. Gabriel, LA and native of Iberville Parish. She retired after 25 years with the Office of Motor Vehicles. Private services will be held. Survived by her children, Roland LeBlanc and wife, Phyllis, Jeff LeBlanc and wife, Rita, Jane LeBlanc and Bonus daughter Brenda and husband Billy Temple; sister, Ruby Edmonston; grandchildren, Tonya Raybon (Jeff), Tania Brown (Nathan), Tara LeBlanc (Brennan), Hannah LeBlanc, Ashlie LeBlanc, Allison LeBlanc (William), Anna LeBlanc (Garrett), Jeffrey LeBlanc II (Jenna), Austin Bihm, and Grant Bihm; great grandchildren, Dustin LeBlanc, Kelbie Greco (Nick), Andie Brown, Lacey LeBlanc (Ryan), Charley Anne Langlois (Aaron), Chase Langlois, Corbin LeBlanc, Kelsey Raybon, Jeffrey (Tripp) LeBlanc III, Kimberly Naquin, Riley Naquin, and Madison LeBlanc (due in May 2020); and great-great grandchildren, Ellie Greco, Peighton Greco, and Palmer Carpenter. Preceded in death by her husband, Roland LeBlanc Sr.; her son, Steve LeBlanc; parents, Cleophas and Jane Fairchild Argrave; brothers, Melvin Argrave, Mervin Argrave, and James Argrave; sisters, Eloise Parent, Evelyn Martin, Amelia Martin, and Ruth Reames; and her granddaughter, Rebecca Bihm. Pallbearers will be Dustin LeBlanc, Jeffrey LeBlanc II, Austin Bihm, Grant Bihm, Nicholas Greco, and William McClure. On behalf of the family we would like to extend our appreciation to Compassus Hospice Care with a special thanks to Amy, Jessica, Michelle, Toni, Tiffany, Betty, Bea, Nikki, Celeste and Dovetta. In lieu of flowers, please offer memorial donations to the Alzheimers Society. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.