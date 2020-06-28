Ida Mae B. Jasmin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mae B. Jasmin departed this life on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at her residence in Vacherie, LA. She was 89 and a native of Vacherie, LA. Visitation on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church at 1:00pm for immediate family. Mask are required. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 7 sons, Lester Ketchens (Lena), Charles Ketchens (Gretchen), Michael Williams (Felecia), Patrick Jasmin, Anthony Jasmin (Joann), Julian Jasmin (Stella) and Terrence Jasmin (Monica); 1 daughter, Adrianne Octave (Kevin); 4 daughters in law, Deanine Frazier, Eileen, Germaine and Gladys Jasmine; 3 brothers; 1 sister; 49 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jasmin; parents, Puliska and Joseph Bazile; 4 sons, Joseph, Jr., Timothy, Sr., Marvin and Rev. James Jasmin; 4 brothers. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Aunt Ida Mae will be sadly missed
Viola B Balancier
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved