Ida Mae B. Jasmin departed this life on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at her residence in Vacherie, LA. She was 89 and a native of Vacherie, LA. Visitation on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church at 1:00pm for immediate family. Mask are required. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 7 sons, Lester Ketchens (Lena), Charles Ketchens (Gretchen), Michael Williams (Felecia), Patrick Jasmin, Anthony Jasmin (Joann), Julian Jasmin (Stella) and Terrence Jasmin (Monica); 1 daughter, Adrianne Octave (Kevin); 4 daughters in law, Deanine Frazier, Eileen, Germaine and Gladys Jasmine; 3 brothers; 1 sister; 49 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jasmin; parents, Puliska and Joseph Bazile; 4 sons, Joseph, Jr., Timothy, Sr., Marvin and Rev. James Jasmin; 4 brothers. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.