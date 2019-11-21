Ida Mae "Brooks" Jackson, affectionately known as "Aunt Ida", transitioned from her earthly vessel Monday, November 18, 2019. She was a quiet, sweet and humble spirit who loved God, her family, planting flowers, fruit trees and playing dominoes. She leaves to cherish her memories the love of her life; Donald Ray Jackson, one son, two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 1 pm at Hall's C.C., Scenic Hwy conducted by Pastor Emerson Jackson
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019