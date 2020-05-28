Ida Mae D. Green
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Mae D. Green, a native of Dorseyville, La passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 age 86 at her daughter's home in Plaquemine, La surrounded by family. She's survived by 3 daughters Barbara Giroir, Baton Rouge, La., Faye Ann Williams St. Gabriel, La., Lee Stacey Green, Plaquemine, La., 4 sons: Leroy Green, Jr., Arthur Green of Dorseyville, La., Darrel Green, Farrel Green of Addis, La, 2 step-children Naiomi Robertson, Baton Rouge, La., Troy Lewis White Castle, La. A walk thru at Roscoe Mortuary on Friday May 29, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm. A walk thru at St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 LaCroix Rd., Dorseyville, La. 70788 on Saturday May 30, 2020 from 9 to 10am Private Religious Service- Invites Only at 11am. Public Graveside service at 12noon. Note: Due to Covid-19 Please wear your facemasks and Apply Social Distance. Professional service Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary 225-687-4216.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved