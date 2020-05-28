Ida Mae D. Green, a native of Dorseyville, La passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020 age 86 at her daughter's home in Plaquemine, La surrounded by family. She's survived by 3 daughters Barbara Giroir, Baton Rouge, La., Faye Ann Williams St. Gabriel, La., Lee Stacey Green, Plaquemine, La., 4 sons: Leroy Green, Jr., Arthur Green of Dorseyville, La., Darrel Green, Farrel Green of Addis, La, 2 step-children Naiomi Robertson, Baton Rouge, La., Troy Lewis White Castle, La. A walk thru at Roscoe Mortuary on Friday May 29, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm. A walk thru at St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 LaCroix Rd., Dorseyville, La. 70788 on Saturday May 30, 2020 from 9 to 10am Private Religious Service- Invites Only at 11am. Public Graveside service at 12noon. Note: Due to Covid-19 Please wear your facemasks and Apply Social Distance. Professional service Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary 225-687-4216.

