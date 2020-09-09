Ida Mae Marie Rome Alonzo died at age 95 on September 5, 2020, at 1:20 a.m., surrounded by her children in her home in Baton Rouge, La. Born November 26, 1924, in Smoke Bend, La., she was a resident of Baton Rouge for 76 years. A devout Catholic, she was a recent parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. For many years until it closed, she was a parishioner of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, where she was an active member of the Ladies Altar Society. Before that, she was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She is survived by her adoring family: her children E. Paul Alonzo, Jr., of Baton Rouge, Dennis L. Alonzo of New Orleans, Janet Kay Alonzo Fulmer and son-in-law, Kenneth R. Fulmer, Jr., of Baton Rouge; and her beloved grandson, Tyler Paul Fulmer of Leiden, Netherlands. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Earl Paul "Bro" Alonzo, Sr., whom she married August 26, 1945, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. She was also preceded in death by her devoted brother, Ulysse J. Rome, Jr.; parents Ulysses Joseph Rome, Sr., and Ida Oubre Rome; and grandparents Clebert and Lese LeBlanc Oubre, and Louis and Sidonia Gaudin Rome. A loving, totally dedicated mother and gracious hostess, she and "Bro" established a family home where you often found classic Louisiana cuisine simmering on the stove or large pots of boiled seafood soaking under the carport while Bloody Marys were served on the patio. She loved playing Bourré, whether with her cousins on weekend evenings or her group of Bourré-serious ladies every Tuesday! An avid gardener, she was a long-time member of the Villa del Rey Garden Club and won many honors for her floral arrangements and plants. She and her husband were awarded the Villa del Rey Garden of the Month designation numerous times. She was a wonderful, fun, sweet and much-loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend. Her children took loving care of her during her declining years. In her final days they were assisted by her friend, Clara Earl, and Audubon Hospice staffers Janie, Tanya, Katherine, Ersula, and in her final hours, Trell and Sylvia. The family thanks them all, as well as her long-time physician, Dr. Richard Lieux and his nurses. Visitation will take place at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, with services at the funeral home starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge next to her beloved husband in the family plot. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the interest of the safety and health of family and friends, we are observing all mask and social distancing requirements, and we respect any decisions of friends and cousins to choose not to risk attending the services during this dangerous time. The family greatly regrets that due to the pandemic, the traditional reception following the interment cannot safely be held. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.