Ida Mae Miles Winchester departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 75 and a native of Klotzville, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Klotzville, LA from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 1 son, Shawn Winchester (Tiffiny); 1 granddaughter, Courtney Winchester; 2 great-grandchildren, Erin and Eason Winchester; 2 children whom she raised as her own, Jarrad Miles and Bianca Johnson Darville; 1 devoted niece who was more like a daughter, Teresita Oliver Moses; 1 sister, Dionne Nicholas; 6 brothers, Eli Miles (Janice), Steve Miles(Susan), Jerome Miles; Eric Miles (Angela), Walter Carter and Perry Stewart; 7 brothers-in-law, Cornell (Madelyn), Alvin (Gloria), Stanley, Bernard (Lois), Ronnie, Donald and Lloyd Winchester; 2 sisters-in-law; Beverly and Debra Winchester; 5 God-Children, Dontrell Nicholas, Angela Cantrelle, Bernadette Herbert, Juan Fleming and Jayde Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, John Winchester; parents, Eli and Elaine Miles; 1 sister, Ernestine Oliver; 1 nephew, Malcolm Oliver, Sr. A special thanks to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and Notre Dame Hospice. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.