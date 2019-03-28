Ida Mary Young entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Survived by her sister, Elzena (Tyrone) Nelson Harris; brother, Rev. Lloyd Nelson. Preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; husband, Edward Young. Visitation Monday, April 1, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Andrew P. Amedee officiating. Interment Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 am, Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2019