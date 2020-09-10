"For I am already being offered and the time of my departure have come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith." II Timothy 4: 6-7. Ida Odeal Prestly Coco was a native of Darrow, LA, born January 5, 1944 to the union of the late Alvin Edward Prestly and Earline Price Prestly. Ida departed this life on September 7, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center at 7:45 a.m. Visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 4396 Highway 75, Geismar (Darrow), LA, followed by a private funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Sylvia Burnett-Payton officiating. Ida Coco leaves to cherish her precious memories six sons, Reginald Louis Coco (friend Benita), Lawrence Paul Coco, III (friend Brigitte), both of Darrow, LA, Jonell (Venita) Coco of Orlando, FL, Gerald Keith (Pamela) Coco of Baker, LA, Quinn Anthony (Carolyn) Coco and Frederick Allen (Naketha) Coco both of Gonzales, LA, two grandchildren she reared, Davion and Destiny Burl both of Darrow, LA, one step daughter Rhoshundra Dupard of Baker, LA, two sisters Golena Prestly of Darrow, LA and Elma Stewart of New Orleans, LA, 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA., in charge of arrangements. Guestbook is available at Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store