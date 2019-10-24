Ida W. Raby (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida W. Raby.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ida W. Raby entered into eternal rest October 10, 2019 at the age of 86. A native of Cottonport, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her daughters, Beverly Sapp and Alcyne Triplett; sons, John and Gerald Triplett. Visitation Saturday October 26, 2019, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Anthony Burton officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.