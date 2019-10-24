Ida W. Raby entered into eternal rest October 10, 2019 at the age of 86. A native of Cottonport, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her daughters, Beverly Sapp and Alcyne Triplett; sons, John and Gerald Triplett. Visitation Saturday October 26, 2019, 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Anthony Burton officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019