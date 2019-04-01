Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Yvonne "Donnie" Devall. View Sign

Ida Yvonne "Donnie" Devall, a resident of Prairieville, LA; passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, at the age of 89 years. She is survived by her devoted niece and caregiver, Wanda Thomas, the loves of her life, great great great nephew and niece Kane Sheets and Aubree Melancon, loving great nieces Holly Sheets and Vicki Melancon, nephew Brent Yoes; also survived by a host other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs on Wednesday from 9 am until services at 11 am, officiated by Reverend Ray Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Alfred and Lizzy Devall and her eight siblings. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

