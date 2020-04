Or Copy this URL to Share

Idell D. Ross, a native of Norwood, LA and a resident of Slaughter, LA passed away April 12, 2020. She was 65. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 18, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Norwood, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton. (225) 683-5222.

