The family of Iesha Drake announces her passing on April 23, 2020 peacefully at OLOL Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 29. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA and educated in the EBR School System. She was an Assistant Manager of Wendy's. She is lovingly remembered by her mother, Latronda Davis; father, Bruce (Lakeisha) Morris; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; 2 nieces; 5 nephews; 2 aunts; 3 uncles and other cousins, relatives and friends. The family will have a private service on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.