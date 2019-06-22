Ignacio "Natch" Angel Villamil, 68, passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning on June 20, 2019 in Baton Rouge after a brief illness. Natch was born in Havana, Cuba in 1950 and immigrated to the U.S. when he was ten years old. He graduated from Catholic High School in 1967, then studied Industrial Engineering at Louisiana State University and Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. He went on to receive an MBA from West Virginia University in 1979. He had a successful career in engineering, working with Union Carbide through the 1970's and 80's, then becoming the Director of New Business Development for Mobile Chemical in Houston in the mid 1980's. Natch is preceded in death by his parents, Maria de la Luz Quinones de Villamil and Jose Antonio Villamil; his brother, Enrique Nicholas "Kiki" Villamil; and his son, Joseph Anthony Villamil. Survived by his loving and loyal wife Nina Gail Wilson Villamil; his brother, Jose Antonio Villamil; his children Antoinette "Nena" Vita Villamil and Jason Nicholas Villamil; his grandson Maksim Luka Kuznetsov; his step-daughter Amanda Jo Armenio, Natch will be missed dearly for his kind demeanor and sweet sense of humor. A celebration of Natch's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, beginning at 9 am with mass following at 10 am, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (445 Marquette Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70806). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Natch's memory can be made to the nonprofit Many Mothers, P.O. Box 23222, Santa Fe, NM 87502 or http://www.manymothers.org/donate/
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 28, 2019