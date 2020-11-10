1/1
Ila Finely Dieterich
Ila Finley Dieterich, 69, passed away at Slidell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife for 45 years of Glenn Herman Dieterich, Jr., mother of Adrienne Conklin, of Texas, and Cameron Dieterich, of Colorado, sister of Jane F. Shank, of Baton Rouge, and mother-in-law of Brian Conklin and Cyndi Dieterich. Also survived by 4 grandchildren – Cameron Conklin, Zachary Conklin, Oliver Dieterich, and Finley Dieterich. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph J. Finley and Ilah Grace Hogg Finley. A native of New Orleans, Mrs. Dieterich graduated from John F. Kennedy Senior High and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Louisiana State University. After graduation, she began her career as a Merchandising Director for WWL AM/FM. It was here that she met her lifelong love, Glenn, and the two were married just over a year later. Shortly after, the two moved to Slidell where they resided for the next 39 years. A talented writer, she freelanced at the St. Tammany Bureau of The Times-Picayune. Mrs. Dieterich always had a philanthropic heart, and in 1991, joined the Youth Service Bureau, an agency dedicated to providing advocacy, counseling, education and intervention for youth and their families. Over the next 23 years, she made countless contributions to the community, served on numerous CASA and United Way boards, and led the charge in fulfilling the agency's mission. In 2008, the organization recognized Mrs. Dieterich's leadership, strength, and determination by appointing her as President and CEO. In her personal time, she enjoyed reading, writing, and spending time with her family. Her proficiency as a cook and expertise as an event planner made the Dieterich home a premier destination for hosting family gatherings. She will always be remembered by those close to her for having a kind and generous spirit. A private family memorial will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/) or Texas Children's Hospital (https://waystogive.texaschildrens.org/). Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
