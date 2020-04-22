Ila Mae Adams, a native of Moundsville, West Virginia, and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Ila graduated from West Liberty College with a degree in dental hygiene and worked in the dental field for many years. She loved attending church, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Adams and her two sisters, Willa Knapp, and Mary Baker. She is survived by her 4 children; Dave Adams (Sue), Jeff Adams (Gina), Betsy Reyes (Albert) and John Adams (Suzy) and by her 8 grandchildren; Brad Adams, Sarah Reyes, Erika Reyes, Leigh Adams, Mark Adams, Travis Adams, Blake Adams, and Cameron Adams as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Mollie and Emma. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Bero, niece Mary Kay Webb and nephew Eddie Bero. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Clarity Hospice for their compassion and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Goodwood Boulevard Church of Christ, 10715 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Due to the current shelter in place requirements for the Covid-19 virus, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.