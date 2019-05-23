Ilean "Dean" Smith, a native of Pineville and resident of Batchelor, passed away Friday May 17, 2019 at the age of 57 at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital due to a car accident. Visiting Friday May 24, 2019 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza, La. Religious Service Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at New St Mary Baptist Church 11972 Highway 427 Batchelor, La. Interment in Tree Of Life Calvary Cemetery Lettsworth, La. She is survived by a Devoted Friend Clifford Ford, Five Daughters Latosha, Tameika, Chiquitha (Mac) Butler, Angelica, Teresa (Marcus) Alexander, Five Sisters Brenda (Ronald) Jones, Patricia (Terry) Gilbert, Charlotte (Lester) Cooper, Lisa (Johnny) Blanks, Viola (Reginald) Jackson, Four Brothers Willie Smith III, Henderson Smith, Calvin (Bernadette) Smith, Wade (Christine) Smith Sr., Great Aunt, Aunts, Uncles, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous Other Relatives and Friends. Professional Serviced Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019