Ileana Tablada Alonso passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Tacajo, Cuba. She was a graduate of LSU, a teacher for 49 years. She taught at St. Joseph Academy, Capitol High School, and Tara High School. She retired at the age of 85. Ileana is preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Antonia Tablada; brothers, Jorge and Julian Tablada; grandson, SPC. Paul Joseph Bueche. Ileana is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jose M. Alonso; sister, Yolanda T. Medina; children, Maria A. Bueche, husband Paul, Jose M. Alonso Jr., wife Becky, Ileana M. Carroll, husband Barry; grandchildren, Jessica B. Vipperman, Dr. Melissa B. Scorza, Ashley A. Hood, Alicia L. Alonso, Timothy Carroll, and Sean Carroll; step-grandchildren, Natalie Cowart, Dara Nolan; 10 great-grandchildren, 9 step-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, friends, and relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Academy in Baton Rouge, LA 3015 Broussard St. Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or at sjabr.org. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1 pm-2:30 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:30 pm, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020