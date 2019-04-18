Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ima Jean Fair "GG" Gerald. View Sign

Ima Jean Fair Gerald ("GG") was born on April 13, 1933 and passed away on Saturday morning, her birthday. She and her husband were charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church where she remained a hardworking member in service throughout her life. Her faith was always a source of strength. She tirelessly cared for the elderly and needy and was always thoughtful in encouraging others with a smile, hug, or kind note. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine Gerald Schutte and husband Charlie; two grandchildren, Rebecca Schutte and husband Guil Miranda; Andrew Schutte and wife Louise; and two great-grandchildren, Charles and Thomas Schutte. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Gerald; her parents, Henry and Elma Fair; and a great-granddaughter, Kathryn Rebecca Schutte. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, at the former sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church (10925 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge) from 10:00am-12:00pm. A service to celebrate her life will begin at noon. A private burial will be held at her request. Pallbearers will be David Bark, Dr. Steven Galatas, Jeremy Norris, Carlo Paternostro, David Sharp and Randy Tubbs. Honorary pallbearers are Mel Galatas, J.H. Goudeau, Dr. James Hoth, Cole Price, Darrell Tubbs and Kyle Waters. The family wishes to thank Dr. Harold Brandt, Doris Hargrave, Linda Johnson, Dianna Scott, Karen Sharp and Charlotte Harelson for their tireless patience, kindness and loving care. Memorial donations may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church on-line at Ima Jean Fair Gerald ("GG") was born on April 13, 1933 and passed away on Saturday morning, her birthday. She and her husband were charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church where she remained a hardworking member in service throughout her life. Her faith was always a source of strength. She tirelessly cared for the elderly and needy and was always thoughtful in encouraging others with a smile, hug, or kind note. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine Gerald Schutte and husband Charlie; two grandchildren, Rebecca Schutte and husband Guil Miranda; Andrew Schutte and wife Louise; and two great-grandchildren, Charles and Thomas Schutte. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Gerald; her parents, Henry and Elma Fair; and a great-granddaughter, Kathryn Rebecca Schutte. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, at the former sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church (10925 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge) from 10:00am-12:00pm. A service to celebrate her life will begin at noon. A private burial will be held at her request. Pallbearers will be David Bark, Dr. Steven Galatas, Jeremy Norris, Carlo Paternostro, David Sharp and Randy Tubbs. Honorary pallbearers are Mel Galatas, J.H. Goudeau, Dr. James Hoth, Cole Price, Darrell Tubbs and Kyle Waters. The family wishes to thank Dr. Harold Brandt, Doris Hargrave, Linda Johnson, Dianna Scott, Karen Sharp and Charlotte Harelson for their tireless patience, kindness and loving care. Memorial donations may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church on-line at www.tlcbr.org/giveonline or mailed to 15160 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or to a . Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 272-9950 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations