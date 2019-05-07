Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Imelda Hernandez "Poopie" LeJeune, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a retired West Baton Rouge Parish School Board employee; resident of Addis and native of Plattenville, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Terrie LeJeune Powell and husband Larry, Greg "Whitey" LeJeune and wife Cindy, Lori LeJeune Rhymer and husband Scott, and Jodi LeJeune Joffrion and husband Chris; grandchildren, Derek Blanchard, Neal Bonham and wife Katie, Brian Powell and wife Marie, Greg Powell and wife Leigh Ann, Marc Powell and wife Marilyn, Kayla LeJeune Messina and husband Brandon, Jeri Elizabeth LeJeune, Stevie Gulliory, Jeremy LeJeune and wife Elizabeth, Taylor LeJeune, Austin Rhymer, Kayleigh Rhymer, Kynleigh Rhymer, and Kyler Joffrion; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Helen "Lala" Benedetto, and Florence "Flo" Randazzo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Shooney" LeJeune Sr; son, Gerald "Jerry" LeJeune Jr; parents, Lucien and Lydia Guillot Hernandez; and brother, Harry "H" Hernandez. Pallbearers will be Derek Blanchard, Neal Bonham, Jeremy LeJeune, Austin Rhymer, Kyler Joffrion, Chad Blanchard, Mike LeJeune and Tyler Boudreaux. Honorary pallbearers Chris Randazzo. To know Poopie was to love her, she touched the lives of so many people through her life and her major involvement in her Community. She was a softball coach and player for many years in Addis. Poopie loved playing cards on Friday nights with her card ladies. She loved to dance and spending time with her family.

