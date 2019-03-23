Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Clair Fleming Shirley. View Sign

Ina Clair Fleming Shirley passed away on March 22, 2019. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on April 21, 1935. She was married to her loving husband, Ralph Merritt Shirley, Sr., for 56 years. Ina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Ina was a very talented soloist and music was the very essence of her soul. At age fourteen, she began singing for weddings and funerals and was a member of the Chancel Choir and Handbell Choir at First United Methodist for many years. Ina taught children's choir at her church and piano lessons in her home. Her love of music included membership in the Music Club of Baton Rouge, The Philharmonic Club of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Opera Guild, and Baton Rouge Symphony chorus. Ina served two terms (1980-82) and (1996-98) as President of Music Club of Baton Rouge and served several years on the Music Club Scholarship Style Show Luncheon Committee. She served as President of The Philharmonic Club. In 1968, Ina had a lead role in the Baton Rouge Little Theater's musical, "Carousel" as Julie Jordan. Ina's love for "the stage" was also apparent as she was on the Style Show Fashion Board at D. H. Holmes in Baton Rouge. She was a long time member of P.E.O. Chapter Z, where she served two terms as President. All though, Ina was always involved with many organizations, she always had time for her family, her friends, her garden, and her animals. Ina is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Merritt Shirley, Sr.; her infant son, Walter Matthew; parents, John David and Helen Rebecca Fleming; and her sister Molly Virginia Furrate. She is survived by her sons Ralph Merritt Shirley, Jr. (Lynda), David Eugene Shirley (Linda) and Stephen Howard Shirley (Kathy); and her grandchildren: Hayden Hidalgo, Jaclyn Philip, Stephen T. Shirley, Matthew Shirley, Robert Shirley, William Shirley, Kristin Salles and Tregre Furrate; along with nine great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at First United Methodist Church (930 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Brady Whitton. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at Ina Clair Fleming Shirley passed away on March 22, 2019. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on April 21, 1935. She was married to her loving husband, Ralph Merritt Shirley, Sr., for 56 years. Ina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Ina was a very talented soloist and music was the very essence of her soul. At age fourteen, she began singing for weddings and funerals and was a member of the Chancel Choir and Handbell Choir at First United Methodist for many years. Ina taught children's choir at her church and piano lessons in her home. Her love of music included membership in the Music Club of Baton Rouge, The Philharmonic Club of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Opera Guild, and Baton Rouge Symphony chorus. Ina served two terms (1980-82) and (1996-98) as President of Music Club of Baton Rouge and served several years on the Music Club Scholarship Style Show Luncheon Committee. She served as President of The Philharmonic Club. In 1968, Ina had a lead role in the Baton Rouge Little Theater's musical, "Carousel" as Julie Jordan. Ina's love for "the stage" was also apparent as she was on the Style Show Fashion Board at D. H. Holmes in Baton Rouge. She was a long time member of P.E.O. Chapter Z, where she served two terms as President. All though, Ina was always involved with many organizations, she always had time for her family, her friends, her garden, and her animals. Ina is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Merritt Shirley, Sr.; her infant son, Walter Matthew; parents, John David and Helen Rebecca Fleming; and her sister Molly Virginia Furrate. She is survived by her sons Ralph Merritt Shirley, Jr. (Lynda), David Eugene Shirley (Linda) and Stephen Howard Shirley (Kathy); and her grandchildren: Hayden Hidalgo, Jaclyn Philip, Stephen T. Shirley, Matthew Shirley, Robert Shirley, William Shirley, Kristin Salles and Tregre Furrate; along with nine great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at First United Methodist Church (930 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Brady Whitton. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.rabenhorst.com. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close