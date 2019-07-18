Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Claire Seal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ina Claire Anthaume Seal, 87, a resident of Bogalusa, born on February 24, 1932, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughter and son, Tina Seal (Jim) Biles of Flint, TX, George (Susan) Seal of Bogalusa, LA. Also, her grandchildren, Melissa Corkern, Scott (Jeanne) Corkern, Jessica Biles (Justin) Cole, Justin Biles, Christina Seal, Andrew Seal and Samantha Seal. Great grandchildren, Colin and Matthew Corkern, Harper, Olivia and Landry Claire Cole and Cruz Serigne,II. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Seal and her daughters, Etta S. Corkern and Pamela Ann Seal. Also, her parents and siblings, Octave and Edna Anthaume, Daniel Anthaume, William Anthaume, Eugene Anthaume, Octave Anthaume, Eileen A. Haney Rannals, Ethel A. Skinner, Barbara A. Groves, Emile Anthaume. Ina Claire and Clyde were charter members of Highland Baptist Church. They were also longtime business owners in Bogalusa, owning Seal Lumber Company and Seal Pallet Works. Ina Claire was well known for her creativity. She loved sewing, quilting, ceramics and stained glass. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Ina was like a second mother to many people in her neighborhood and church. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18th between 5:30 and 9:00 at Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home. On Friday, July 19th, visitation will be held from 9:00 till the service at 11:00 at Highland Baptist Church, 21022 Hwy. 21 North, Bogalusa, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Highland Baptist Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 19, 2019

